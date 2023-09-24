Anwar lauds Kakar for raising Kashmir issue on floor of UN GA

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Saturday lauded Pakistan Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar for highlighting the Kashmir issue in his speech to the UN general assembly.

The AJK PM said that Prime Minister Kakar’s landmark speech fully reflected the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Hailing Pakistan’s consistent support for the Kashmiris’ just cause, the AJK PM said in a statement that Pakistan has not only supported the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination but also championed the Kashmiris’ case effectively at every international forum.

Terming the Kashmir issue as one of the oldest issues pending on the UN agenda, the AJK Premier said that it was high time that the global community, especially the United Nations, should move beyond political rhetoric and play their much-needed role to help resolve the lingering dispute peacefully in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

He said that the time has come that the United Nations should reciprocate positively to Pakistan’s clarion call for holding a referendum in Kashmir and implement its resolutions on Kashmir. Referring to New Delhi’s traditional intransigence, the AJK PM said that India’s perpetual denial to implement the UN resolutions has been the biggest hurdle in the way of peace in the region. AJK PM said that India has tried to change the disputed nature of the Kashmir dispute by revoking article 370 and 35 A on August 5 2019 but failed. The people of Occupied Kashmir, he said, have been fighting against India’s illegal occupation.

He said that Kashmiris, who have time and again rejected India’s illegal control over the territory, have been demanding the implementation of the UNSC resolutions that guaranteed the right to self-determination of the people of the region.