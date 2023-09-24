Force Commander hails GB Career Fest 2023

Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan, Major General Kashif Khalil has appreciated the GB Career Fest 2023 for providing better guidance to students on future careers. He was talking to the media during his visit to the Career Festival organized for students in Skardu on Saturday. The Force Commander stated that such forums were playing an important role in helping students choose their careers. He praised the Chief Secretary for taking this initiative, noting that it would help channelize the talent in GB. The Force Commander GB mentioned that Major Wahab Shaheed Memorial Floodlight Polo Ground was under construction in Gilgit, following the Shandur dimensions, to promote polo. He also assured that a mega sports festival would be organized on the occasion of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Liberation Day.