Minister takes notice of injection reaction’s complaint

An immediate investigation was launched into complaint of a citizen of an adverse reaction to the injection given to a victim. The action was taken on the direction of Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan, following taking notice of the complaint of the resident of Kasur. According to Ministry’s spokesperson, the federal minister contacted Punjab Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Ikram on telephone. He added the Punjab government has constituted a five-member committee in this regard. The committee has started the investigation from every angle. Dr. Nadeem Jan assured that the government would ensure all necessary steps to ensure a transparent investigation of the incident. “We are in contact with the provincial government and keeping a close eye on the situation.”