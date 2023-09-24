Ariana dating Ethan Slater after Dalton Gomez breakup

Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande is so into you. The “Save Your Tears” singer recently started dating her Wicked co-star after separating from her husband Dalton Gomez, a source close to the situation tell E! News.

According to the insider, Ariana and Dalton “remain friends,” while Ethan-a Tony Award nominee for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical-has separated from his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, who he shares a son with. While Ariana, 30, and Ethan, 31, have yet to publicly address their relationship status, E! News confirmed on July 17 that she and Dalton are headed toward divorce after two years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Nickelodeon alum’s Southern California residence back in May 2021. And although Ariana has recently been spotted without her wedding ring, she did share a tribute to Dalton in honour of their anniversary in May, writing alongside a photo from their ceremony, “I love him so.”

As for Ethan he celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary back in November. “My best friend,” he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of himself and Lilly, which Ariana liked. “4 years married, 10 years together.” Ethan concluded the post noting, “And this is easily the best year yet.” And in May, Ethan returned to social media to honour Lilly. “Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world,” he captioned photos of their son on Instagram May 14, citing, “from me and this little guy.” Over the past year, Ariana and Ethan have been hard at work in London shooting the Wicked movie adaptation. In recent days, the cast and crew has paused filming amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, with director Jon M Chu as well as both Ariana and Ethan taking to social media to support their community. “Not done yet. Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie,” Jon tweeted and posted to Instagram Story July 20, which Ariana and Ethan re-shared. “We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close.”

“It’s been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back!” he continued. “And we will finish properly strong when the time is right. My heart goes out to our cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together. More to come but in the meantime I’m excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz. It has been an extraordinary adventure… more to do.”

Back in April, Ariana shared that she was “halfway” through filming and called the experience life changing. “savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda,” Ariana wrote on Instagram April 3. “she shows me so many new things every day.” The Universal film is being split into two movies, with Wicked: Part One set for release in November 2024 and Wicked: Part Two premiering a year later.