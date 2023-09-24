Sarah Khan celebrates 11 million Instagram followers

Popular Pakistani television actress Sarah Khan has reached 11 million Instagram followers and as a celebrity, it’s a big success for her.

The celebrated showbiz figure taking to her Instagram handle shared the good news with her fans in order to update them about her achievements and happiness. The lady dropped two pictures with her husband while sitting outside the ‘Fait Maison-Salon de The’ restaurant located in London. ‘Raqs-e-Bismil’ actress has been celebrating 11 million followers with her better half in the simplest way in London. The couple can be seen posing for the clicks while Falak is looking at his gorgeous wife Sara with love and affection. Sarah also thanked her followers for all the love and support they have given her due to which she received immense success in the Pakistani showbiz industry and on social media. Here are the exact words stated by the lady:

“Celebrating 11 Million Followers!!!…

Thank you to all my followers for all the LOVE…” Earlier Sarah’s sister Noor Zafar Khan also shared her picture from Fait Maison. The restaurant was initially established in 2001 by great friends and enthusiastic food lovers Mohamed Osman and Mohamed El Banna. The first branch opened in Stratford Road, Kensington W8, with a French traiteur-inspired concept, allowing customers to choose from a selection of beautifully displayed dishes.

Renowned Chef and Restauranteur Om Waleed, is Executive Chef and Creative Director at Fait Maison based at the flagship Salon de Thé branch in Gloucester Road, SW7. Her menu and dishes are based on traditional homemade Middle-Eastern food, referencing the unique combination of her paternal Palestinian and maternal German heritage. There’s always a wonderful seasonal display at Fait Maison. Om Waleed is renowned for her incredible style and love of fashion. Their current decorations and cakes celebrate the latest theme “Coming up Roses.”