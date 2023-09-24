Hina Bayat reveals the skill she learned from her mother

Veteran actor of Pakistani dramas, Hina Bayat revealed one important skill that she learned from her late mother.

During a recent episode of ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, dedicated to mothers, the celebrities spoke about the hearty memories of their moms when Hina Bayat shared one special skill which she learnt from her late mother, who passed away almost five years ago.

“I learnt to drape a saree from my mother just by looking at her when she used to get ready,” Bayat told the host Nida Yasir.

She continued, “And my mother was very meticulous with the way she would dress up. She would never use tissues and carried embroidered handkerchiefs instead. So her purse would have everything like a handkerchief, pocket mirror, keys, cardamoms etc.”

The veteran explained that when her mother used to drape a saree or match the accessories, she would just observe her do that and hence learn it that way.

Moreover, the senior actor also wore a dress from her mother’s collection for the outing and mentioned with a laugh, that she got all dresses and sarees from her over time, even when she was alive.