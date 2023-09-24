Fiza had to cry to get payment of her work in industry

Renowned Pakistani actor Fiza Ali faced really difficult time in the showbiz industry. In her latest interview, the actor revealed that she had to cry to get her due payment in this industry. Fiza extensively talked about the highs and lows of her showbiz career in the interview. “I can still remember the days when my mother got ill and I had to beg to get my payment of my work,” the actor said. She added that she sold out her flat and managed the treatment of her mother. Her mother was a cancer patient and she needed money for treatment.