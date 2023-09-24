Fahad Mustafa shares reason for not doing TV dramas anymore

When asked about which actress he would think twice about working with, Fahad Mustafa explained, “People have been asking me why I am not doing dramas and there is a reason for that.”

He went on to highlight his positive experiences working with established stars like Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed, mentioning that these stars are easy to work with and don’t have tantrums.

However, Fahad expressed concerns about working with younger talents in the Pakistani industry, emphasising that it’s not their acting skills but their demeanour.

He elaborated, “In the Pakistani industry, young people are difficult to work with. We never saw vanity vans; we used to sit together in one room. But now you can’t sit easily with new people and talk to them.”

While Fahad Mustafa continues to enjoy success as an actor, host and producer, his insights shed light on the changing dynamics within the industry, where working relationships and professionalism play a crucial role.

Despite his reservations about doing television dramas, Fahad remains a beloved figure in Pakistani entertainment, known for his diverse body of work and contributions to the industry.