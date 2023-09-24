Shakira wants to raise children with Gerard Pique

Shakira revealed she always wanted to raise her sons, Sasha and Milan, with their father and her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Pique, before their family was “destroyed.”

The Columbian singer said it was “very difficult” for her to manage her career and mama duties after Pique left her to be with new ladylove Clara Chia Marti. “Well, the thing is, I was dedicated to him. To the family, to him,” Shakira said of the former footballer in a chat with Billboard.

She then talked of focusing on her career after parting ways from the athlete, saying, “When you don’t have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it’s constant juggling.” “Because I like to be a present mom and I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates. And aside from that, I have to make money.”

Shakira, who was recently honoured with the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s Video Music Awards, had something else in her mind when it comes to her “biggest dream.” Despite being the first South American artist to earn the accolade and also being one of the top nominees at the upcoming Latin GRAMMY Awards, Shakira’s wish was to be with Gerard Pique.

“I think that nothing can compensate for the pain of destroying a family,” she gave a peak insider her broken heart. “Of course, I have to keep going for my children’s sake; that’s my greatest motivation.” “But my biggest dream, more than collecting platinum albums and GRAMMYs, was to raise my sons with their father. Overcome obstacles and grow old together. I know I’m not getting that now.”