Nadia Afghan expresses awe over Nauman Ijaz and wife’s love-filled moments

Senior Pakistani actress Nadia Afghan has expressed jubilation at fellow actor Nauman Ijaz and his wife Rabia’s love-filled chemistry and charming demeanour which have been the talk of the town, once again.

Nauman Ijaz and better-half Rabia Nauman, who are truly an epitome of evergreen beauty, have been seen lately in some circulating pictures and videos featuring the duo exhibiting ideal relationship bonds while indulging in laughing and affectionate posing gestures.

During the span of the moving stuff, the couple can be seen dressed in cool western outfits in order to pose for the lovely photoshoot session which might be conducted at some outside location.

However, in the latest turns of events, the prominent showbiz figure Nadia Afghan has found the adorable moments of Nauman Ijaz and wife over the social media and offered some compliments.

Here are the exact words offered by Nadia Afghan regarding the latest moments of Nauman Ijaz and wife Rabia Nauman: “MashaAllah, I genuinely love them both.”

It is important to note, Nauman Ijaz is a big name of Pakistan showbiz industry who enjoys staggering stardom due to his exceptional acting capabilities and graceful personality.

On the other hand, Nadia Afghan is also a popular showbiz figure who has garnered immense fame duo to his mind-blowing acting abilities, demonstrated in various blockbuster Pakistani drama serials. Drama serial ‘Suno Chanda’ has been one of the popular projects for Nadia Afghan however the lady is currently depicting as ‘Shamim’ in ongoing super hit drama serial Kabuli Pulao.