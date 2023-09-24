Chairman Senate extends greetings on 10th Euro-Asia Economic Forum in Xi’an

In a video message, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, extended his warm greetings to participants at the 10th session of the Euro-Asia Economic Forum, hosted in the city of Xi’an, China. The Chairman’s message emphasized the pivotal role of forums like these in fostering new cooperation opportunities and highlighted the significance of regional economic cooperation for the development, stability, and prosperity of nations within specific geographic regions. Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani’s message underscored the remarkable success story of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a testament to the benefits that can be reaped through regional economic cooperation. The CPEC has not only facilitated regional integration and enhanced market access but has also been instrumental in bolstering economic stability, nurturing human capital, promoting environmental sustainability, fostering cultural exchanges, and strengthening political cooperation and stability.