Nagelsmann named Germany coach ahead of Euro 2024

BERLIN: Julian Nagelsmann was appointed Germany’s new head coach until next year’s Euro 2024 on home soil, replacing Hansi Flick, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Friday.

Germany parted ways with Flick earlier this month, a day after their 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly match, with the four-time world champions struggling for form in recent years.

The 36-year-old Nagelsmann, the second youngest national team coach in their history, signed a contract until the end of July 2024, the DFB said.

“We are convinced that Julian Nagelsmann as national team coach will make sure that the team creates euphoria among the fans and will be successful at the Euros on a sporting level,” said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf in a statement.

Flick, assistant coach to his predecessor Joachim Loew when Germany won the World Cup in 2014, took over in 2021, but his team managed four wins in their last 17 internationals and were also eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup last year.

It was their second consecutive first round World Cup exit. With the Euros on home soil in less than nine months, the four-time world and three-time European champions are desperate to forge a battle-ready team in time for the tournament, the first major international football competition in the country since the 2006 World Cup.

Bayern parted ways with the 36-year-old Nagelsmann in March after just over a year and a half in charge. Nagelsmann had taken over from Flick at Bayern as well, in 2021. He led them to a league title but failed to secure European success.

Nagelsmann, who retired as a footballer at the age of 20 following a series of injuries, started his coaching career at Hoffenheim in 2016 before moving to another Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig, in 2019.

A lover of high-octane, attacking football with aggressive pressing and quick transitions, Nagelsmann was the youngest (28) ever Bundesliga coach when he took over at Hoffenheim.