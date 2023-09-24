Naseem Shah to undergo surgery

LAHORE: Star pacer Naseem Shah has been advised surgery and will recover in three to four months, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Friday.

Naseem suffered a shoulder injury during Asia Cup 2023 in a match against India on 11 September and was ruled out of the tournament.

“Following thorough medical examinations and consultations with leading medical experts, Naseem has been advised to undergo surgery,” the board said in a statement released today announcing the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

He has been replaced with Hasan Ali in the 15-member squad. “Naseem Shah is a key bowler for us, but he’s injured,” PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq told reporters in Lahore today.

“Unfortunately, the report we have from our doctors, we hear Naseem will be out for a longer time than just the World Cup. At this time, he was the world’s best bowler in my view. It’s a loss for Pakistan. We hope he’s fit soon.”

Pakistan’s pace attack will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and he will be supported by Haris Rauf, Mohammed Waseem, and Ali in a largely unchanged side led by Babar Azam.