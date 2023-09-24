Hasan Ali’s long wait for international comeback is over now

LAHORE: Fast bowler Hasan Ali’s long wait for again representing Pakistan in the international cricket ended on Friday as he has been named in the 15-player national squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.The right-armed pacer has been playing domestic and foreign tournament during the period he was not provided an opportunity to play for Pakistan after his exclusion over unimpressive performance.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan chief selection Inzimamul Haq announced the team for the mega event. He revealed that fast bowler Naseem Shah had been replaced with Hasan Ali.

Shah had suffered a shoulder injury during Asia Cup in a match against India on 11 September and was ruled out of the tournament. Following thorough medical examinations and consultations with leading medical experts, Naseem has been advised to undergo surgery. He is expected to recover in three to four months, the chief selector said.

The announcement brought a joy for Hasan Ali as it ended its drought for international cricket. The bowler took to social media platform X to express his feelings.

He shared a photo showing his celebration style with a cutline stating as: “The Generator is back”.