ICC reveals prize money for 2023 World Cup

Islamabad : The winner will earn US$4 million The winners of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will earn US$4 million, along with the trophy that they will lift at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. The runners-up will receive US$2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will earn $800,000 each from the total prize pot of US$10 million. The winners of each match in the group stage will receive US$40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of US$100,000. Winner (1) 4,000,000, Runner-up (1), 2,000,000, Losing semi-finalists (2) 800,000 1,600,000 Teams eliminated after group stage (6) 100,000 600,000 Winner of each group stage match (45) 40,000 1,800,000. The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches. The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.