Zara Noor Abbas enjoys rain at Seaview, invites Minal Khan

Popular Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas is currently spending her free time at Karachi Seaview and enjoying the pleasant weather as it was raining in Karachi.

The diva treated her 6.4 million Instagram followers by sharing four-gallery photos she has taken at the Seaview. In the shared pictures, ‘Badshah Begum’ can be seen sitting comfortably at one side and posing to the camera in order to capture the perfect shots. The celebrated showbiz figure was holding ‘sitta’ (grilled corncob) in one hand and ‘papad’ in the other hand while having a big smile on her face simply expressing her happiness.

The lady dressed in a casual yet comfortable fit comprises of a yellow short kurta adorned with blue embroidery over the neckline, nicely paired with blue floral printed loose trousers. It is noticed that Zara did not care for her hairstyle as they were open and looked rough because she did not comb it whereas she also ignored the makeup and preferred a natural look. “It rained in Karachi”, she captioned.

These pictures of the eye-catching weather make us all wish to be with her, the same goes with Minal Khan, she also wants to enjoy rainy weather with Zara on the beach as she commented on Zara’s post: “Next time you pick me up.” Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui was last seen in the hit serial ‘Badshah Begum’ playing a titular role and is currently busy in the drama serial ‘Jhoom’ where she plays the role of a moralistic, talented and calm doctor. The lady tied the knot with co-actor Asad Siddiqui in 2017 and living a happy life together.