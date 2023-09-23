‘Hadsa’ returns to TV igniting public debate

On August 30, the drama serial “Hadsa” faced a ban due to its portrayal of the story of a real-life rape survivor.

The survivor expressed that the drama hurt her sentiments and those of millions of rape survivors. The lead role of Taskeen was portrayed by Hadiqa Kiani. “Hadsa” is written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and produced by Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Rauf. However, the Islamabad High Court has now allowed the makers of “Hadsa” to showcase their drama on television. Wajahat Rauf, a prominent Pakistani television and film producer, shared the news on Instagram, stating that the court has permitted the drama to air.

He mentioned that the story of Taskeen is about her journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor through her resolute struggle for justice. The detailed verdict from the Supreme Court specified that the drama can be aired but without showing the rape scenes. The court’s directive suggests that only the objectionable part should be prohibited from broadcast and should be suitably modified, while the broadcast or rebroadcast of the complete play or drama must not be prohibited.

The return of “Hadsa” to television has stirred public reactions on social media. Many individuals are expressing dissatisfaction with the decision of the court, arguing that the drama should not air as it could cause further pain to the real-life victim. Some have criticised the makers of the drama, accusing them of being more concerned about their project than the survivor’s feelings. Social media users have called Hadiqa Kiani’s dramas “controversial” and expressed disappointment with the decision. However, opinions on social media are divided, with some supporting the drama’s return and others strongly opposing it. The decision has ignited a heated debate on justice, sensitivity and artistic expression in Pakistan.