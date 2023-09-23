Nawaz insists on punishment for those who toppled his govt

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan will not be able to move forward until all the characters of the conspiracy hatched in 2017 against his government are brought to justice.

During a meeting with his brother, former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, among other party leaders in London, Nawaz asserted that the 2017 conspiracy had pushed Pakistan to the brink of ruin and imposed a group of individuals he described as “swindlers” on the nation. Sharif once again criticised various key figures, including former army chief General Bajwa, ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed, former chief justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Azmat Saeed, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, as “criminals of Pakistan”.

The three-time prime minister’s assertion that Pakistan cannot move forward until all those involved in the alleged conspiracy are brought to justice has added a new dimension to the already complex political climate in the country. Sharif’s comments have ignited discussions regarding the legal implications and potential repercussions of these claims. However, the PML-N leadership has remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind Shehbaz Sharif’s abrupt departure to London shortly after his return to Pakistan. This sudden move has fueled rumours of a possible change in Nawaz Sharif’s travel plans, leaving many within and outside the party questioning the true purpose of this unscheduled meeting.

Party leaders in Lahore have attempted to quell speculation by stating that there have been no alterations to Nawaz Sharif’s planned return to Pakistan on October 21. They maintain that preparations to welcome their leader are ongoing as scheduled. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said that there were no alterations in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return plans.

Speaking to a private news channel, Maryam Nawaz said: “The preparations to welcome Nawaz Sharif to the country are going on with great verve. We will give a great response to those who are doing propaganda regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return.”

Earlier on Thursday, Maryam Nawaz headed to London along with her younger daughter.

Few days back Ms Nawaz said that the efforts to debar former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from politics harmed the country.

Addressing the party workers in Islamabad, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser praised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz will bring prosperity following his return to the country,” she added.