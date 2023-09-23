COAS discusses bilateral ties with Saudi counterpart

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met his Saudi counterpart, General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, on Friday to discuss various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security matters.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that Gen Ruwaili and his high-powered military delegation called on COAS General Asim Munir. “During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security matters,” the military’s media wing stated.

It added that the delegation also met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters earlier today. A few days earlier, Gen Asim Munir had apprised the business community of Saudi Arabia’s decision to invest $25 billion in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) aimed at attracting investment in the agriculture sector by offering land and ensuring exports.

Last month, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq announced that Saudi Arabia will invest up to $25 billion in Pakistan over the next two to five years in various sectors. He had also said that his interim government would also revive a stalled privatisation process.

Kakar had added that the Saudi investment would come in the mining, agriculture and information technology sectors, and was a part of the push to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.