Ashrafi advocates Islamic unity for resolving Palestine, Kashmir issues

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Friday emphasized that unity among Islamic countries was the key to addressing issues such as Palestine, Kashmir, Islamophobia and other challenging concerns.

Speaking to the media, he said leaders of Turkey, Qatar, and Iran raised their voices against the desecration of the Holy Quran during the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting the need to protect global peace, considering the emotions of over two billion Muslims worldwide. Ashrafi said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent interview had made it clear that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had not been oblivious to the Palestine issue in the past, and it remained committed to playing a role in resolving both the Kashmir and Palestine issues as the head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He further stated that the leaders of these three Islamic nations – Turkey, Qatar, and Iran – had criticized the West strongly for attempting to desecrate copies of the Holy Quran, pointing out that Islamophobia, including racism, was spreading like a plague in Western countries. He said this alarming trend of unwarranted provocations was not only sabotaging international efforts for interfaith harmony but also posing a threat to global peace. He said several Western countries and politicians were capitalizing on this dangerous trend, continually fanning the flames. Ashrafi said these provocative acts were inflaming the emotions of over two billion Muslims, urging leaders in the West to understand the gravity of such condemned actions and put an end to the examination of Muslims through such disgraceful acts.