Dr Amjad Saqib appointed BISP chairman

In a significant development, Prime Minister Kakar-led caretaker government officially announced the appointment of Dr Amjad Saqib as the Chairman of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). This crucial decision received the stamp of approval from President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday. The appointment comes in strict accordance with Section 5(3) of the Benazir Income Support Programme Act 2010, as stated by the President’s Office. Dr. Amjad Saqib’s extensive experience and expertise make him a fitting candidate for this pivotal role. President Dr. Arif Alvi, recognising the importance of this appointment, personally approved Dr. Amjad Saqib’s selection as the Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program, underscoring the significance of this role in ensuring social welfare and support for the country’s most vulnerable populations. The Benazir Income Support Program is a flagship social safety net program in Pakistan, aimed at providing financial assistance and support to disadvantaged and low-income households across the nation. Dr Amjad Saqib’s leadership in this role is expected to play a crucial part in the program’s continued success.