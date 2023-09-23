Sikh bodies in IIOJK demand reservation for minority community in elections

Various Sikh organizations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have expressed their concern over discriminatory treatment by Indian authorities towards the Sikh minority community in the reservation of seats in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Assemblies.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Sikh organizations in an emergency meeting in Jammu discussed the discriminatory treatment with the Sikh minority community in seat reservation. The participants of the meeting expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of representation and recognition given to the Sikh community in various legislative bodies.

The Sikh organizations appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to provide reserved seats for the Sikh community in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and state assemblies during upcoming elections. The meeting welcomed the passing of a bill in Parliament that provides 33 percent reservation to women and urged the Indian government to extend similar reservation to the Sikh minority community.

Sikh leaders and representatives from various Sikh organizations who participated in the meeting included Darbinder Singh, President of Shiromani Akali Dal J&K, Rajinder Singh, General Secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal J&K, Gajan Singh, President of J&K Motor Transport Company Association, Raja Singh, Sarpanch, Ravinder Singh, Sarpanch and General Secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal J&K, Kulwant Singh Khajuria, Joint Secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal J&K, Kuldeep Kour, President of Istri Akali Dal J&K, Gurmeet Kour, General Secretary of Istri Akali Dal J&K, Charanjeet Singh, Prof. Yudhvir Singh, Corporator, Charan Singh Bali, Convener of Kashmir Shiromani Akali Dal J&K, Harpreet Singh Chhotu, President of Youth Akali Dal J&K, Surjeet Singh Kukoo, President of Sikh Naujawan Sabha, Manmohan Singh, Chairman of Gurdwara Singh Sabha Gole Gujral Jammu, Kuldeep Singh Malik, Kulwant Singh, Rasbir Singh, Paramjeet Singh Raina, Tejpal Singh, Kultar Singh and Charanveer Singh.