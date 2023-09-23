China-Arab Countries Expo inaugurated at Ningxia

Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Azfar Ali Nasir and Ibrahim Hassan Murad attended the inaugural ceremony of the China-Arab Countries Expo in Yinchuan, the provincial capital of Ningxia, China. They visited different pavilions and showed keen interest in the items displayed at the Pakistani pavilion. The China-Arab Countries Expo saw the participation of delegates from more than 60 countries. Provincial Minister SM Tanvir emphasized the vital role that expos like this play in boosting trade and economic relations. Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir expressed that the special participation of the Punjab government’s delegation in the China-Arab Expo is an honor. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad mentioned that this expo has provided an opportunity for beneficial discussions on enhancing economic ties with delegations from other participating countries.