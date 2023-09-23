Punjab to raise standard of medical education in partnership with Ningxia varsity: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Ningxia Medical University in Yangchuan capital of Ningxia province of China where he was briefed about the education and research facilities by the vice chancellor at senior faculty members.

During the visit, the CM visited different sections including research and development facilities and held meetings with faculty members as well as the Pakistani students enrolled in the university. He appreciated innovative approach with regard to the medical education adding that innovation is the need of the hour. A wonderful work was been done with regard to medical research and the Punjab government will also raise the standard of medical education in province in partnership with Ningxia Medical University, he added. Visiting China is not a routine visit but the bilateral cooperation would be exploited to better serve the people, he further said. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Pakistan embassy officials and senior officials of the Ningxia government were also present.

During the visit of Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to China, two agreements were signed between the governments of Punjab and the Ningxia province. These agreements establish Sahiwal & Wuzhong, as well as Bahawalpur & Zhang Wei, as sister cities. The signing ceremony took place in Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia province, with Minister for Industry and Agriculture SM Tanvir representing the Punjab government. The ceremony was attended by provincial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir and Ibrahim Hasan Murad, as well as Secretary Finance Mujahid Sherdil, alongside senior officials from Ningxia.

These agreements are aimed at fostering strong and friendly ties between Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, and their Chinese counterparts. Under the terms of the agreement, mutual understanding and collaboration will be promoted through the exchange of delegations and cooperation efforts. Additionally, the sister cities will extend support to each other across various sectors, including the fields of economy, trade, science, and technology. Furthermore, senior officials and line departments from these sister cities will share expertise and engage in reciprocal visits to strengthen these amicable relations.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his warm welcome to these agreements and recognized their significance in the context of Pakistan-China relations. He conveyed his gratitude to the party secretary and senior officials of Ningxia, highlighting these agreements as pivotal milestones in enhancing and promoting bilateral relations between the two provinces. Chief Minister Naqvi also emphasized that the people of Punjab will reap the benefits of these agreements.

Provincial Minister SM Tanvir underscored that these agreements with two of China’s most modern cities hold great promise and potential. Minister Azfar Ali Nasir affirmed that this agreement will open doors for cooperation across various facets of life. Similarly, Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad emphasized that the sister cities’ agreement marks a significant achievement.