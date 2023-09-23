Daily Times

CPO Safe City holds meeting with National Radio, NRTC officers

DNA

Following the special instructions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/Traffic held a meeting with senior officers of the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) at Safe City Islamabad, a public relations officer said.

He said that that meeting was held regarding the award of the upgrade and expansion of Islamabad Safe City to NRTC on a G2G basis. Furthermore, all the components of Safe City Islamabad, including the data center, cameras, fiber, infrastructure, surveillance software, and analytics software, were discussed at length.

They stated that after a detailed survey and POC deployment we may be able to sign an MOU for up-gradation/revamping of Safe City Islamabad on a G2G basis. He said that the delegation visits the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and benefits.

