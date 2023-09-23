CPO Safe City holds meeting with National Radio, NRTC officers

Following the special instructions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the CPO Safe City/Traffic held a meeting with senior officers of the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) at Safe City Islamabad, a public relations officer said.

He said that that meeting was held regarding the award of the upgrade and expansion of Islamabad Safe City to NRTC on a G2G basis. Furthermore, all the components of Safe City Islamabad, including the data center, cameras, fiber, infrastructure, surveillance software, and analytics software, were discussed at length.

They stated that after a detailed survey and POC deployment we may be able to sign an MOU for up-gradation/revamping of Safe City Islamabad on a G2G basis. He said that the delegation visits the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and benefits.