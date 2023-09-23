IG Punjab upgrades 190 CTD officers’ pay scales

Upgradation of technical cadre posts of Counter Terrorism Department CTD has been completed and Punjab Government has issued notification.As a result of the special efforts of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the pay scales of 190 CTD officers have been upgraded, according to details, 40 posts of supervisors have been upgraded from grade 9 to grade 14. 80 posts of Junior Computer Operator have been upgraded from Grade 07 to Grade 12, 50 posts of Assistant Supervisor have been upgraded from Grade 07 to 09, similarly 20 posts of Junior Supervisor have been upgraded from Grade 05 to 07.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the upgradation will increase the salaries of CTD officers, will pave the way for career growth, and CTD officers will be able to complete the stages of career development more quickly now. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the CTD officers on the pay scale upgradation and expressed good wishes for the future. Additional IG CTD Waseem Ahmed Khan thanked IG Punjab for creating service and promotion structure of CTD officers and personnel, pay scale upgradation. Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the services of Additional IG CTD Waseem Ahmad Khan for improving the service and promotion structure of CTD officers and personnel.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an open court in the Central Police Office and listened to the problems of the citizens. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered the concerned DPOs to take immediate action and send a report on the citizens’ applications. IGP said that district police officers should solve the problems of the citizens at the local level. Regarding the applications of the citizens, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the concerned branch heads should solve the requests of police employees under personal supervision, all possible relief should be given according to merit on issues related to transfer, posting, punishment and other departmental matters.IG Punjab further said that by solving the problems of the force we can demand better performance from them. IG Punjab also issued orders regarding the problems of the families of officials who died during service. All possible care is being taken for the welfare of the families of the officials who died in service along with the martyrs.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the health welfare of the police force is the first priority, for which measures will be continued on a priority basis with the effective use of available resources. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released more than 38 lakh rupees in connection with the ongoing measures for the health welfare of the force. According to the details, on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, for medical expenditure, funds has been released to officers and officials of various districts including Lahore. Constable Tariq Mehmood of Lahore Police, who lost his leg in a traffic accident, was given 03 lakh rupees for treatment. Naseem Bibi, wife of Shaheed Constable Khadim Hussain, was given 250,000 rupees for back bone treatment, driver constable Muhammad Abbas was given 200,000 rupees for eye surgery, while the remaining amount was given to 17 other police officials for medical expenses for treatment of various ailments.

The committee chaired by Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gada had sent the above mentioned cases to IG Punjab for release of funds.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the well-known consultant doctors in the Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh are providing the best treatment facilities to the police personnel and their families on a daily basis.Agreements have been inked with the best cancer, liver and kidney treatment hospitals including Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. Dr. Usman Anwar added that after the health screening of the entire force, vaccination and treatment are continuing without interruption in all the districts of the province.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of 02 people by firing on a car in Mian Chanu and has asked RPO Multan for a report on the incident. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered DPO Khanewal to form a special team to arrest the accused and said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the supervisory officers should remain in close contact with the families of the victims and ensure justice to both families.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Tahaffuz markaz are brand project to provide support and protection to citizens suffering from social problems, from the platform of which transgenders, women, children, people with mental disabilities are getting be all possible help and support from police and other relevant departments. IG Punjab directed that Tahaffuz markaz should increase coordination with private and public institutions engaged in social welfare work so that the problems of more citizens can be solved.These views were expressed by IG Punjab today while presiding over the performance review meeting of the Police Tahaffuz markaz at the Central Police Office. During this, the Tahaffuz markaz in-charges of other districts including Lahore presented briefings about their performance.

In-charge Tahaffuz markaz Sargodha said that Tahaffuz markaz Sargodha provided help and protection to 1846 citizens, women, transgenders and children during 06 and a half months.The problems of 137 people of transgender community, 898 women, 456 hearing impaired people and 348 children were resolved. Police Tahaffuz markaz provided flour to 380 deserving families, ration to 55 families, income support help to 557 people.Similarly, 08 drug addicts were treated, 12 homeless people including 08 children were helped. Tahaffuz markaz provided driving licenses to 15 people of the transgender community, managed the jobs and small businesses setup for 05 people. Tahaffuz markaz provided assistance in screening and treatment of diseases to thousands of citizens in 04 medical camps in the city and its surroundings, Tahaffuz markaz Sargodha has donated more than 700 bottles of blood to Thalassemia affected children, blood camps will continue to be held regularly. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the excellent performance of Tahaffuz markaz Sargodha.He also met with the benefited citizens and children. IG Punjab thanked the private, government and non-government organizations for providing support in humanitarian work. IG Punjab awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to Focal Person, In-charge Protection Center, Victim Support Officer and other team for their excellent performance. AIG Admin Amara Athar, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.