Chinese tech firm launches its first service center in Pakistan

The Hangzhou-based Chinese technology company, Hikvision, has inaugurated its first service center in Pakistan, according to a statement issued here.

The Return Merchandise Authorisation (RMA) Centre in Rawalpindi represents an advancement in the company’s efforts to provide after-sales support to its expanding customer base in Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday quoting the statement. In 2016, Hikvision established its presence in Pakistan, bringing advanced offerings to the video security industry and expanding its product lineup to include access control systems, video-based doorbells, smart home products, and other innovations.

The company said the RMA Centre will help enhance technical support services, improve after-sales problem resolution, and advance service and product quality. A key objective is assisting customers with software and hardware issues, the statement noted. A spokesman for Hikvision Pakistan told Gwadar Pro that the company has offices in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The company plans to expand the RMA network in Pakistan by establishing such centers in various other cities, he said.