Pillion riding banned in Karachi, other Sindh districts

The Sindh Home Department has prohibited pillion riding in Karachi and other districts of the province due to ‘Chup Tazia’ processions on September 25 and Eid Milad-un-Nabi events on September 29.

The notification came in response to a letter from the Sindh police chief, who recommended that immediate action be taken to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incidents during the processions.

“The Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby impose a ban on pillion riding of motorcycle/scooter in various zones/districts of the province of Sindh,” a notification from the department read.

The prohibition, will not apply to women, children under the age of 12, senior citizens, journalists, law enforcement and security personnel in uniform, or employees of essential services.

Karachi

S. No District Duration Areas 1 Central 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole areas of district 2 East 8, 11, and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole areas of district 3 South Zone 7-8 Rabi-ul-Awal and 11-12 Rabi-ul-Awal District South, City, and Keamari

Hyderabad

S. No District Duration Areas 1 Hyderabad 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Entire district 2 Dadu 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Entire district

Sukkur

S. No District Duration Areas 1 Sukkur 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole district Sukkur 2 Khairpur 8-12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole district Khairpur 3 Ghotki 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole district Ghotki

Larkana

S. No District Duration Areas 1 Larkana 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Larkana city, Ratodero city, Naudero city, Barkani city, Dokri city, and Badeh city 2 Kamber 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Kamber, Shahdadkot city 3 Jacobabad 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Jacobabad city, Thul city, Garhi Khairo city 4 Kashmore 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Kashmore, Kandhkot

Shaheed Benazirabad