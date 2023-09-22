PRA assures to highlight business community’s issues in parliament

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a luncheon in honor of the newly elected Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), which was also attended by representatives of the National Press Club and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that parliamentary reporters have an important role in keeping the society informed about the activities of Parliament which is commendable. He said that Pakistan needs business-friendly and long-term economic policies to wriggle out of the current crisis and promote business and investment activities. He said that Bangladesh and many other countries have left Pakistan behind by creating business friendly policies. Bangladesh is trying to increase pharmaceutical exports in the coming days. Due to high utility tariffs, the cost of doing business has increased manifold. The government should revise contracts with IPPs because if they are not revised, people will not be able to pay the electricity bills in the coming days. The people of Pakistan cannot bear the burden of circular debt, which has surged to trillions of rupees. The parliamentary reporters should raise all these issues in the Parliament so that the issues of the business community and the people are addressed.

Usman Khan, President, Parliamentary Reporters Association, thanked ICCI for hosting lunch in their honor and assured that PRA would highlight the issues of the business community through its platform for their redress. He said that PRA will also raise its voice in Parliament for better protection of the interests of the business community so that they can be facilitated in growth of business activities.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan showed concerns over the rising political polarization in the country due to which the economy is also suffering. He stressed that the media should play a role to promote unity and end polarization in the nation. He urged that the businessmen should be encouraged as role models in the society as they are playing a vital role in the development of the country. The business community should be given representation at the highest positions of the country to formulate business friendly policies.

Anwar Raza, President, National Press Club said that Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari is working diligently to solve the issues of the business community and he is a torchbearer for the youth. He assured that NPC will play a role in creation of an enabling environment for the business community.

PRA Secretary General Naveed Akbar, RIUJ Secretary General Tariq Virk, Senior Journalist Tariq Sameer, NPC Finance Secretary Nayar Ali, Tariq Chaudhry and others also spoke on the occasion and assured cooperation in highlighting the issues of business community through media for their solution.