Pakistan Rupee thrashes dollar in interbank trading

The Pakistani currency continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar on the 12th consecutive session and gained record Rs1.13 in the interbank market Thursday. Karachi forex traders said that the local currency gained Rs1.13 against the American currency and available at Rs292.75. On Wednesday, PKR gained 0.35% in the interbank market and settled at Rs293.88 with an increase of Rs1.02. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said that the organization is only asking Pakistan to tax the rich and protect the poor. After a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly summit, the IMF MD told the media that this was what the people of Pakistan also wanted.