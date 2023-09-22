Govt refutes propaganda of privatization of institutions

The caretaker federal government has refuted the propaganda of privatization of institutions as its ministers clarified on Thursday that they have not started any privatization plan. Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad and Information Minister Murtaza Solangi held a joint press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad clarified that propaganda is being done regarding the privatization of institutions but the fact is that his caretaker government has not started any privatization plan. Talking about the election date, Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that today is a day of disappointment for those who spread rumours as the elections are going to be held in the country and they are happy about it. The federal minister also said that it is written in the constitution that the country will be run by elected representatives. Murtaza Solangi welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) declaration for holding general elections in the country in the last week of January 2024. He said elections will bring political and economic stability to the country. He also said that there were some rumours in the masses that the caretaker setup intends to last for a long time but now everything has been cleared.