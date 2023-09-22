Exporting Meat

A stitch in time saves nine, indeed. As a direct consequence of allegedly violating transportation protocols by one Karachi-based company, the UAE seems to have imposed a ban on the import of frozen meat from Pakistan through sea routes. Although some claim it to be a temporary embargo to force the marker players to adhere to health guidelines and imports by air continue as before, Pakistan is in no shape to allow any misstep to spell the proverbial end to whatever measly trade linkages we enjoy with the rest of the world.

According to the books, Pakistan exports meat to the tune of $144 million every year to the Gulf states while the aggregate value stands at $290 million. If livestock experts are to be believed, Pakistan can easily earn at least Rs 50 billion if it fully taps the halal meat market. However, to ensure these positive trade relationships, the state needs to make sure its exporters are sending pristine quality shipments to the outside world. It would do well to remember that in 2007, the mighty 27-nation European block had banned Pakistan’s seafood companies because of their non-compliance with specifications. Similar requirements for mango consignments had led to a drastic drop in exports to lucrative EU markets in 2014.

If the ground realities do not improve and leading players do not begin to vacuum-pack the consignments as required, Far Eastern countries might follow suit. Pakistani meat has only recently begun to show up in places like China, Egypt and Indonesia and therefore, any presence of fungus-infested meat in their containers would be disastrous for the budding relationship.

It may be one thing for the government to ensure exporters that all obstacles in the way of trading beef, mutton and poultry would be removed and they would soon set their eyes on the phenomenal $2000 billion-strong halal meat market but to hold their feet to the fire, cross the t’s for them, dot their i’s and have a close watch on what leaves Pakistani ports is a different (incredibly difficult) act, altogether. *