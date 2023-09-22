CJP slaps fine on lawyer for wasting court’s time

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday imposed a fine on a lawyer for what he deemed a blatant waste of the “court’s time”. As per reports, the Chief Justice imposed a fine of 5,000 rupees on the lawyer for wasting the court’s time during proceedings related to a property case. Justice Isa remarked that the counsel had failed to direct the court’s attention to relevant documents and instead attempted to mislead the court. The chief justice expressed his disappointment with the petitioner’s counsel, stating that their actions had eroded the court’s trust. He addressed the lawyer directly, saying, “The court has lost faith in you with this act of yours”. Chief Justice Isa further instructed the lawyer to deposit the fine amount to a charity of their choice and submit the receipt as proof to the court. The case in question involved a property dispute, and the court proceedings had been ongoing for several weeks.