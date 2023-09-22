Govt committed to improve health facilities for patients in Punjab: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the biggest General Hospital in Chinese city Yinchuan of Ningxia province. Chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also accompanied him. Senior officials of the Ningxia province and officers of Pakistan Embassy also accompanied CM Mohsin Naqvi. The officials of Ningxia Hospital briefed the CM about available facilities and mechanism in the hospital. The biggest general hospital of Ningxia consists of 3500 beds. CM Mohsin Naqvi also held conversation with the doctors and paramedical staff of Ningxia General Hospital. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the reception, wards and departments of the Ningxia General Hospital. He also witnessed restrooms of doctors and paramedical staff. CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed blood sample collection room, medical store, and emergency ward and also monitored ambulance vehicles equipped with the latest medical equipments. CM Mohsin Naqvi also witnessed latest machinery available for the treatment and equipments. Mohsin Naqvi said that the management staff of one of the biggest General Hospital of Ningxia is praiseworthy and worth emulating. “After visiting Uzbekistan I reviewed facilities in the second foreign hospital.” Mohsin Naqvi revealed that we are trying our utmost to improve medical facilities for the patients on the same pattern in the hospitals of Punjab. We would benefit from the skills of the Ningxia government to improve the condition of hospitals. CM Mohsin Naqvi also met with the Pakistanis working in the Ningxia General Hospital and exchanged views with them.

A reception was held in the honour of foreign delegates participating in the 6th China-Arab States Expo in the capital Yinchuan of the Chinese province Ningxia. The Punjab government delegation comprising Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad and Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil specially participated in the 6th China-Arab States Expo. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir and Ibrahim Hassan Murad met with the officials of Ningxia province and with the office-bearers of the Communist Party. The Provincial Ministers also met with the delegation members of Arab countries participating in the Expo. Provincial Minister SM Tanveer said that China visit will prove to be beneficial to provide further opportunities along with better facilities to the people of Punjab. The Chinese cultural show was also presented in the reception ceremony and the Chinese artists entertained the participants through their cultural performance.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi’s twitter trend came on the top. CM Mohsin Naqvi remained on the top for the second time on twitter trends during the last three days. “Mohsin Naqvi in China” is clinching first position on the top trends. CM Mohsin Naqvi’s China visit received special coverage by the local media of the Ningxia province.

Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a delegation from the Punjab government paid a visit to the School of Agriculture at Nangxia University. The provincial ministers also conducted a thorough assessment of the irrigation and agricultural systems in Yinchuan. At the Agricultural Research Center within the School of Agriculture, the provincial ministers gained insights into the research endeavors, which were carried out with a modern approach.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Ibrahim Hasan Murad engaged with Chinese students during their visit. Minister SM Tanveer remarked that Nangxia University’s School of Agriculture is at the forefront of agricultural research. Azfar Ali Nasir, while commending the institution, noted that it offers exceptional facilities to Chinese students. He emphasized the need to upgrade agricultural research institutes in Punjab, drawing inspiration from Nangxia University.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad expressed openness to collaboration with Chinese institutions in the field of agricultural research. The primary objective of the visit was to foster mutual cooperation in advancing agricultural research. During the briefing, the provincial ministers were apprised that the faculty at the School of Agriculture comprises 200 teachers, educating over 2000 students.

Subsequently, provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, along with Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, inspected the irrigation and agricultural systems in the Ping Ji Pu area. They closely examined the drip irrigation system and witnessed the ready crop of maize. The ministers assessed the techniques employed to ensure efficient water usage for agriculture.

In a briefing about the irrigation and agricultural system of Yinchuan, the relevant authorities highlighted that water is sourced from the Yellow River, treated with essential minerals, and then supplied to the crops. This strategic approach leads to a remarkable 50% increase in crop production.