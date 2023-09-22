SZABMU lauded for its contribution towards medical education:

The Federal minister for National Health visited the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical university and was briefed about the ongoing research activities and the student body at the university. the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tanwir Khaliq, reiterated the university’s aim to become a premier academic institute in the country. He highlighted the variety of undergraduate and post graduate programs, including clinical residency programs, MPhil and PhD, as well as those conducted in collaboration with partners abroad i.e. Royal College of Emergency medicine UK.

Dr. Nadeem lauded the efforts of the University for its relevant and futuristic research as well as breadth of reach in medical education. He stressed the fact that health is always a priority and just re-organizing the resources can bring about positive results for the patients who are the ultimate end users.

The federal minister appreciated the novel artificial intelligence model for vascular diseases prepared by SZABMU and committed his full support in all up-coming endeavors. He also stated that successful conduction of MDCAT is a mile stone and institutional practice was the only way forward for the health minister. He affirmed that only team work between all stakeholders can bring about the required results.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Rizwan Taj, President PMDC, Prof. Tariq Iqbal, Prof. Amjad Chaudhry, Prof. Maqbool Hussain, Prof. Moosa khan, Prof. Bilal Ahmad and all heads of the Faculties.