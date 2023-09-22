Pakistan’s sacrifices for making world safer place lauded on World Peace Day

On the World Peace Day, experts praised Pakistan’s dedicated efforts and sacrifices here on Thursday, and shed light on its pivotal role in upholding global peace and striving to create a safer world.

These experts, in special talk with regarding the World Peace Day, commended Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to reinforcing the United Nations’ peacekeeping and peace-building framework. The World Peace Day was observed throughout the country, with widespread recognition of Pakistan’s contributions to global peace and security, particularly in the post-9/11 era. The experts acknowledged that Pakistan had made significant sacrifices, with over 83,000 lives lost and economic losses exceeding $250 billion in its pursuit of peace and stability.

It is worth noting that this year’s theme for World Peace Day is “Actions for peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals.”

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, emphasised the strategic significance of Pakistan’s geographical location, bridging regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia. He pointed out that the Kashmir dispute remains one of the most formidable challenges in this context, with the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) being a significant flashpoint affecting global security. Senator Mushahid called for India to adhere to the UN resolutions and respect the right to self-determination for the Kashmiris in accordance with the international law.

He praised the resilience and adaptability of the Pakistani people, noting that Pakistan had weathered numerous disasters, both natural and man-made, without losing its spirit. Senator Mushahid also highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to peace and security, particularly through its armed forces’ extensive joint exercises and involvement in maritime security, anti-piracy operations, and command of international task forces.

Sehar Kamran, a former Senate lawmaker, expressed gratitude for the resilience of the Pakistani people, highlighting that Pakistan had emerged as a favored and highly sought-after travel destination according to prominent sources like Forbes, Conde Nast Traveler, and the British Backpackers Society.

She also emphasised Pakistan’s extensive involvement in 46 United Nations peacekeeping missions across 29 countries worldwide and its successful efforts in eliminating terror networks, rogue elements, and proxies from its territory.

In summary, the World Peace Day serves as a moment to recognize Pakistan’s substantial contributions to global peace and security, acknowledge its sacrifices, and appreciate the resilience of its people. Pakistan’s role in fostering peace and stability on both regional and global scales remains a testament to its dedication to a safer world.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women’s Empowerment, commended Pakistan’s role in promoting global peace while strongly condemning India’s alleged involvement in the murder of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. She urged the international community to take serious note of this alleged state-sponsored killing on Canadian soil.

She expressed concern that such activities could undermine global peace and highlighted India’s history of persecuting and targeting the leadership of minority groups, both within India and abroad. According to Mullick, the brutal murder of the Sikh leader exposed India’s intolerance towards minority communities. She also cited India’s actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and its treatment of other minority communities in various regions over the decades as evidence of its detrimental impact on global peace.

Ms. Mullick lamented the world’s silence and inaction regarding India’s alleged atrocities in IIOJK and its persecution of minorities, which she believed had emboldened India to carry out such operations on foreign soil.

In this context, it’s noteworthy that as of 2023, United Nations (UN) statistics indicate that 168 Pakistani UN peacekeepers have been killed since 1948. The most significant Pakistani loss occurred on June 5, 1993, in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, located in the Horn of Africa.

Pakistan became a member of the United Nations (UN) on September 30, 1947, despite opposition from Afghanistan due to the Durand Line issue. The Pakistan Armed Forces rank as the sixth-largest contributor of troops to UN peacekeeping efforts worldwide.

UN peacekeeping, as defined by the United Nations, involves the practice of assisting conflict-torn countries in creating conditions for sustainable peace. UN peacekeepers typically include military officers, regular troops, and civilian personnel from various countries. They provide services such as monitoring and observing peace processes in post-war regions and assisting ex-combatants in implementing peace agreements they have signed. These efforts can take various forms, including confidence-building measures, power-sharing arrangements, economic and social development, electoral support, and strengthening the rule of law.

It’s important to note that Pakistan is a signatory to numerous UN and international conventions related to global peace and prosperity. As an active member of several UN and international bodies, Pakistan plays a leadership role and contributes valuable policy insights on a wide range of issues affecting humanity, including human rights and environmental protection.

According to UN documents, over 7,000 Pakistani peacekeepers, including more than 6,000 armed forces personnel, over 70 military experts, approximately 66 staff officers, and more than 260 police officials, are deployed in various UN peacekeeping missions currently. Pakistan’s military collaborations also play a significant role in fulfilling its commitment to global peace and security.