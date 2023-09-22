IIUI president inaugurates food street, new booth of bank

H.E. Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday inaugurated the newly established food street at the female campus of University to facilitate the more than 15000 female students and also dedicated a booth of Bank Al-Falah for the facilitation of the students.

Both the inaugurations of Food Street and the booth of the bank were part of the series of the inaugurations of the projects completed in the light of the IIUI President’s student’s centric approach.

The food street has been established to provide a variety of food to students such fast food, traditional dishes and beverages with best dining facilities in the light of the vision of IIUI President to facilitate the students on top priority.

After inauguration, the IIUI President visited all the food chains, stalls and cabins dedicated to different food items. The IIUI President also met with the students whom he told that the IIUI leadership is focusing to provide international level facilities to the male and female students. He directed that the students must not face any problem across the campus. He said the goal of the IIUI administration is to provide an ideal milieu to the students across the campus, after the students facilitation centre, now this food street is part of that mission. He said more such facilities will be included in the near future and said that more such Cafes will be inaugurated.

Meanwhile, in the newly established Directorate at Academics and students facilitation block, the IIUI President inaugurated the new booth of the Bank Al-Falah and desired that students must not face any constraints in depositing the dues.

IIUI has recently added two more banks on its panel, the branch of Bank Alfalah shall be inaugurated soon at campus. On the occasion, The IIUI President said that students’ facilitation is the top priority and all the advanced options to support quality education will be adopted by the university. He opined that this is the age of mobile apps and digital banking, a one click approach is necessary to facilitate the parents and the students.