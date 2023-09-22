Pakistan People’s Party celebrates Bilawal Bhutto’s birthday

PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that PPP is prepared to engage with even its staunchest opponents for the country’s welfare. Asif Zardari possesses the ability to unite everyone, and whenever the elections are announced, PPP will strive for success. We will decide on alliances as necessary. PML-N and the People’s Party are distinct entities with different ideologies and political styles.

Speaking to the media during Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s 35th birthday celebration at Karachi Press Club, Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that during their tenure, the Energy Department provided solar systems to over 200,000 flood victims. He emphasized that they constructed houses for those affected by the floods and installed solar systems. Bilawal Bhutto has a vision to provide housing solutions in other provinces as well.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Asif Ali Zardari is the founder of CPEC, regardless of any propaganda against them, and the People’s Party has some surprises in store. He said that the people of the country are grappling with various issues, including high electricity bills, and the People’s Party offers solutions. He stated that the People’s Party can protect the people from the storm of inflation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that Thar coal is providing inexpensive electricity, benefiting Karachi. He added that Sindh houses the best hospitals in Pakistan, offering 100% free treatment and addressing heart diseases at no cost in every district. Additionally, we introduced the Rescue 1122 service. Memon criticized the former Chief Justice, stating that Umar Atta Bandyal should have taken suo moto action against the Chairman of PTI for potentially undermining the country’s institutions. He questioned why Atta Bandyal, who appeared concerned about NAB and corruption, issued a stay on BRT.

Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed that a level playing field signifies their desire for free and transparent elections without objections from any party. He emphasized that every party may have both good and bad individuals and extended respect to Pir Pagara Sahib from the heart. Meanwhile, A birthday party for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was organized at the residence of PPP Ladies Wing President Faryal Talpur.

During the ceremony, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s 35th birthday cake was cut. PPP leaders, including Sharjeel Inam Memon,Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel, Sohail Anwar Syal, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Bhutto, and others, participated in the event.