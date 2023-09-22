Hyundai’s Santa Fe set to launch

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL), the fastest-growing automotive manufacturer in Pakistan, is set to make waves in the country’s automotive landscape with the imminent launch of the highly anticipated Hyundai SANTA FE. Marking their 5th locally assembled Completely Knocked Down (CKD) model, HNMPL continues to redefine the automotive industry in Pakistan. Building on the remarkable success of their previous models, such as the Sonata, Elantra, and Tucson, the Hyundai SANTA FE promises to usher in a new era of excellence in the SUV segment. With a focus on advanced features and cutting-edge technology, this remarkable vehicle is poised to change the SUV landscape and emerge as a true competitor in the SUV market. Embracing the global vision of sustainability and innovation, HNMPL has taken significant steps by establishing a state-of-the-art Hybrid facility. This strategic move enables them to introduce a locally assembled D-SUV hybrid vehicle to the Pakistani market, underlining their commitment to environmentally friendly solutions and a brighter, greener future for Pakistan. The Hyundai SANTA FE embodies a harmonious blend of luxury, safety, sleek design, and an array of amazing features. It is meticulously crafted to cater to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers, delivering outstanding performance whether navigating the urban streets or driving on rugged terrains.