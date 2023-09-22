Senegalese president advocates diplomatic solution for Niger’s crisis

Senegalese President Macky Sall has emphasised the potential for a diplomatic resolution in Niger, despite the military coup that toppled the democratically elected president nearly two months ago. Sall, a member of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which has threatened military intervention if diplomatic efforts fail, expressed hope for a reasonable solution. Following the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, he and his family have been under house arrest. Sall stressed the importance of avoiding a rush to military intervention, stating, “This last military option can only be done when, truly, all avenues would have been exhausted.” Nigeria, led by President Bola Tinubu, who serves as the chairman of ECOWAS, is actively working to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Sall is awaiting the results of Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts to assess and determine the best course of action. ECOWAS leaders have been compelled to address the situation in Niger, as it marks the fourth West African nation since 2020 to experience a coup, following Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.