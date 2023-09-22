PCB announces squad for World Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally revealed the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in a long-awaited announcement.

The announcement of Pakistan’s squad was delayed unexpectedly due to team management consultations following a humiliating exit from the Asia Cup and major bowler injuries sustained during the tournament.

The squad was unveiled at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium by chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Babar Azam will lead the team as captain, while Shadab Khan will serve as vice-captain. Hasan Ali has been called in to replace pacer Naseem Shah, who is out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Ali, on the other hand, will return to one-day international (ODI) cricket after a year off following his last appearance against the West Indies in Multan in 2022.

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), M Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.

Reserves

Mohammad Haris, Zaman Khan, Abrar Ahmed.