Babar Ali reveals his dramatic entry into showbiz

Babar Ali is one of the most adored heroes of old Lollywood. His career has produced a number of successful Urdu and Punjabi films and is one of the rare performers who has been able to stay relevant over the years and maintains their level of popularity. After the movie business not remaining that much successful, he switched to television and hasn’t looked back since turning up standout performances in films like Landa Bazar and Kuch Ankahi.

When Babar appeared as a guest on Mazaaq Raat, he talked openly about his difficult time and how the public had never seen it. He admitted that he previously went to PTV to find work and visited PTV for two years, not just for a day or two.

He added that he waited outside the PTV station in the hopes that one day he would be able to enter.

He disclosed that after a year and a half, he was invited by a producer and was instructed to read a few lines which he did. The route to his success began when he was cast as Muhamad Bin Qasim in the serial “Labbaik” aired on PTV.

After the success of this drama, he said he has not looked back and played important roles in dramas and movies.