Fans in disbelief as #RIPMeera trends on Twitter

Pakistani actress Meera – or colloquially known as Meera Jee – has been a controversial figure throughout her career as many believe that she knows ‘condiments’ of staying in the news.

Bold, beautiful and outspoken Meera often remains the subject of trends on social platforms.

She has also been involved in a number of scandals including a highly publicized divorce and feud with another Pakistani actress and some others that we cannot share here! Sometimes, these trends are related to her English communication skills or acts of kindness or just general which many believe are mere gimmicks. However, today, the trend running in her name was something that concerned (almost) everyone.

On Tuesday, Pakistani ‘X’ users were shocked to see hashtag ‘#RIPMeera’ trending in the rightmost column of the platform X. The hashtag had thousands of tweets under it which is why it appeared on the top – even above the trend related to #ShaheenShahAfridi. Why couldn’t it have been? After all, it was about Meera Jee. The users seeing it instinctively assumed that the popular Pakistani actress Meera had died. However, the relief was swift as they found out that the hashtag was being used for another purpose.

What was #RIPMeera trend about?

The Pakistani users took a sigh of relief as they discovered the reality about the trend. It was not at all about Pakistani actress Meera or Meera Jee but about late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The youth in three states of Nigeria today staged protests where the demonstrators sought justice for Mohbad, who died last Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday. Mohbad’s death has attracted concerns, as some have accused the owner of Marlian Records and singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, of being involved in his death.