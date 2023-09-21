Alizeh Shah’s new bold clicks draw severe backlash

Alizeh Shah has captured everyone’s attention as one of the finest actors of the new generation.

She gained a lot of admiration for her acting in the film ‘Super Star’ where she began her career and went on to have a very successful television debut.

People adored her performance as Dua in ‘Ehd e Wafa’ and hoped for Saad and Dua’s happy ending. Fans were in praise of Alizeh for her beauty and innocent appearance, but later on the young actress found herself in one after another controversy.

Alizeh has undergone significant change recently and she has also faced some controversy. Her most recent outfit featured edgy jeans and a black tank top. Alizeh’s appearance, however, did not exactly make the Internet happy and they had some harsh comments for her.