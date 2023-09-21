Messi’s early exit in Inter Miami win raises concerns

Even though Inter Miami defeated Toronto FC with a convincing score of 4-0, the early substitutions of superstar players Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba drew attention and raised eyebrows among fans and commentators.

Messi and Alba, who missed Miami’s previous game because of “muscle fatigue,” were both replaced because they appeared to be experiencing lower-body pain.

Their absence was justified, according to coach Gerardo Martino, as a precaution to manage their fitness in the midst of a demanding schedule that includes the U.S. Open Cup final on September 27.

Given Miami’s perfect record with Messi in the starting lineup, it was especially surprising when he left the pitch after just 37 minutes. When Messi participates, the team has an overall record of 11-0-1, including a 3-0-1 mark in regular-season games.

Robert Taylor, who replaced Messi, put in a standout performance, contributing to two goals and one himself. In the 54th minute, Taylor’s superb ball control led to a goal from the edge of the box.

He scored in the 87th minute on a shot from an awkward angle, made possible by a perfectly timed chip-pass from Facundo Farias. Taylor helped Benjamin Cremaschi score Miami’s fourth goal in the 73rd minute.

Miami remained in charge of the match despite early substitutions because of injuries and pauses in play in the first half. The win moves them closer to the Eastern Conference playoff line, but with the US Open Cup final rapidly approaching, the injuries to Messi and Alba loom large.

Victor Vazquez and Brandon Servania were both injured within the first 26 minutes of the game for Toronto FC, who also experienced setbacks due to injuries. These early stoppages caused nine minutes of additional first-half time, which ultimately led to Farias’ goal.