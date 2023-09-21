PSX loses 20.89 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 20.89 points on Wednesday, showing a negative change of 0.05 per cent, closing at 45,889.58 points against 45,910.47 points the previous day. A total of 129,372,427 shares were traded during the day as compared to 117,145,448 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.639 billion against Rs 4.110 billion on the last trading day. As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 132 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Treet Corp. with 17,803,918 shares at Rs 17.12 per share, SEARLR2 with 15,956,504 shares at Rs 0.25 per share, and Pak Petroleum with 6,149,595 shares at Rs 71.62 per share. Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 92.76 per share price, closing at Rs 1405.66, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with a Rs 25.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 600.00. Bhanero Tex. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 74.25 per share closing at Rs 915.75, followed by Mehmood Tex. with a Rs 36.10 decline to close at Rs 460.60.