Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that the rupee remained stable against the greenback by Rs98 during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Addressing an event organised the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), Maryam Nawaz praised Nawaz Sharif, asserting, “All the projects in the country are the brainchild of Maryam Nawaz. Maryam Nawaz was of the view that neither she nor Nawaz Sharif believe in the politics of vendetta. “Nawaz Sharif was ousted on the basis of Iqama. As a result, the country’s progress was halted,” she added.

She made it clear that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country on October 21.

Few days back, Maryam s Nawaz said that the efforts to debar former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from politics harmed the country. Addressing the party workers in Islamabad, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser praised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz will bring prosperity following his return to the country,” she added.

“Nawaz wants to address the masses’ problems by getting rid of the red-hot inflation and uplifting the country. The PML-N supremo faced the political vendetta against him with patience and bravery. Nawaz Sharif had to face punishment for saving the country from economic hardships,” Ms Nawaz added.

Schooling the opponents, Maryam Nawaz said, “The conspirators wanted to drag the country into an economic quagmire.”

In connection with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), She said, “Only Nawaz Sharif had completed the programme with the international lender successfully. He took the country’s economic growth to 6.1 percent.”

“If the journey of development, which was started by Nawaz Sharif, continued, Today, the country could not have to face the crisis, and even the petrol price could remain stable,” she maintained. “During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, the price of flour, ghee, and sugar remained stable. It was during his tenure that inflation dropped significantly and broke the 47-year-old record,” Maryam Nawaz stated.

She was of the country that, apart from terrorism, there was a dire need to sanitise the country from “economic terrorism”.