Terrorist killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR

A terrorist was killed and another injured when security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation

(IBO) in general area Kulachi of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district on Wednesday, the military said.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, military’s media arm, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement. It said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR maintained. On Sunday, the security forces had killed the former Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat group commander, who was infamous for whipping women, in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Swat. According to details, on Sept 7, 2023, based on a tip-off, Pakistan Army and the Counter Terrorism Department conducted a successful IBO in Fizagat area of Swat. Former Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat commander Naik Muhammad alias Niko alias Umar was killed during the operation.

The slain terrorist commander was a close aide of former Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat chief Mullah Fazlullah and the leader of the whipping team of the group in the early days of militancy in Swat.