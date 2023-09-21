Families of two more police martyrs get homes

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is continuing to take priority measures for the welfare of police martyrs, in continuation of which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has given residential houses to the families of two more police martyrs. The family of Constable Saifullah Shaheed received a house worth Rs 01 crore 35 lakh in the private housing scheme of Gujranwala. The family of Constable Muhammad Akbar Shaheed also received house of same worth Rs 01 crore 35 lakh in the Abassia Town Rahim Yar Khan. RPO Gujranwala and RPO Bahawalpur sent the cases to the Central Police Office to provide houses to the families of the two martyrs. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave the final approval for the purchase of the houses of the families of the two martyrs. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of the families of the martyrs is my first priority, priority measures will remain continue in this regard. Police Department is also arranging plots for the houses of families of the martyrs before year 2017 with the support of good people and private developers.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that department is also providing financial support for the construction of houses on the plots given to the families of the martyrs of 2017. MOUs has also been inked with well-known institutions for the higher education and health welfare of the children of the martyrs.

A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office to encourage the Pakistan Police Shooting Team, which won silver medal in the Extreme Handgun All Pakistan Shooting Championship held in Karachi. Police Shooter and team staff were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Chief Sports Officer DIG Logistics Athar Ismail invited the shooting team at CPO, shooting team coach ASI Muhammad Azam, Manager Sub-Inspector Samiullah and Head Constable Muhammad Iftikhar Khan were awarded CCI certificates and cash prizes for good performance.

Shooters from 22 departments including Pakistan Rangers, other provincial police forces, Motorway Police, Intelligence Bureau, FIA and others participated in the championship held in Karachi.The squad of Pakistan Police Shooting Team included 07 players who participated in various competitions of Extreme Handgun All Shooting Championship, Punjab Police shooter Muhammad Iftikhar Khan won silver medal in Extreme Handgun All Pakistan Shooting Championship. Sports Officer DIG Logistics Athar Ismail appreciated the team performance and directed the players to continue practicing hard for more better results in future.