25 composite plants to be set up in Rawalpindi division

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Wednesday said that 25 composite plants including ten in Rawalpindi and five each in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts would be set up for waste disposal. Presiding over the meeting regarding Composite Plant establishment, he said that Integrated Resource Recovery Centers (IRRC) were the need of the hour as according to this method garbage was segregated in a modern way after door-to-door collection.

He directed that by involving the local community and welfare organizations as well as philanthropists in this public welfare project, an immediate proposal should be prepared for setting up ten plants in Rawalpindi and five each in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts.